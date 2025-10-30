Packaging, brand important to help Vietnamese goods expand global reach

HÀ NỘI — Packaging and branding are fast becoming key to helping Vietnamese goods expand their global reach, experts said at a seminar held by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) on Wednesday.

The seminar, organised within the framework of the ongoing 2025 Golden Autumn Fair, aimed to help local producers adapt to global packaging trends, strengthen brand identity and move towards sustainable, green exports.

VIETRADE Deputy Director Lê Hoàng Tài said Vietnamese products are now present in more than 200 markets worldwide but greater attention to packaging and branding is needed to enhance competitiveness and increase value in the international market.

“Packaging today is not just a cover but a brand message about a story, a vision and commitment of a business,” Tài said, adding that creative, eco-friendly and culturally sensitive packaging can raise export value by 10–30 per cent.

He highlighted three major trends reshaping the global packaging industry.

The first is sustainable and green packaging. Major markets such as the EU, the US, Japan and South Korea are tightening regulations on environmental standards, creating both challenges and opportunities for Vietnamese exporters to demonstrate responsibility and leadership in the global green supply chain.

The second is digital and smart packaging that integrates QR codes and digital platforms for traceability and consumer engagement.

“Technologies are allowing companies to manage quality, verify origins and tell brand stories in more transparent and interactive ways,” Tài said. “The integration of digital features into packaging will soon become inevitable, giving Vietnamese products a stronger competitive edge in international markets.”

The third trend, he added, is the close link between packaging and branding. Modern consumers buy not only a product but also the values, trust and experience it represents.

“Packaging serves as the silent ambassador – the first point of contact between brands and customers. With the right investment, it can help Vietnamese brands stand out globally,” he said.

Tài noted that Việt Nam holds key advantages in industrial packaging.

“Vietnamese firms have significant opportunities to develop in the packaging industry, given strong design capacity, print technology and a young workforce,” he said.

However, he emphasised that moving from trends to practical implementation requires vision, persistence and collaboration to achieve breakthroughs in national brand development and sustainable export growth.

Đỗ Ngọc Hưng from the Việt Nam Trade Office to the US urged local producers and exporters to develop packaging strategies in line with global trends to expand exports.

It is necessary to comply with guidelines of major corporations such as Amazon in terms of size, materials, biodegradability and shipping standards, he said, adding that compliance helps Vietnamese goods engage more deeply in global retail supply chains and reduce logistics costs.

He also urged investments in branding and efforts to promote digital distribution channels. Platforms such as Walmart, Marketplace, Amazon and Costco are important gateways to reach US consumers. — VNS