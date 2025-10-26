Record-breaking crowd flocks to Việt Nam's first Golden Autumn Fair on opening day

HÀ NỘI — The first day of Việt Nam's Golden Autumn Fair 2025 saw record-breaking crowds as thousands of visitors poured into the Việt Nam National Exhibition Centre in Đông Anh Commune, marking a lively start for the country’s newest and largest trade and cultural event.

Officially inaugurated the night before by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, the fair opened its doors to the public on the morning of October 26. Within hours, exhibition halls and outdoor spaces were packed with shoppers and families eager to experience the vibrant displays and activities.

"This weekend, after hearing so much about the Golden Autumn Fair on the news, I decided to bring my children to explore and shop," Nguyễn Thị Thủy from Mê Linh Commune, Hà Nội, told congthuong.vn.

"I always prefer green, safe and healthy products for my family."

Similarly, Nguyễn Xuân Huy from Hoài Đức Commune said he was impressed by the fair's modern and professional organisation.

"It's great that the Government has created a platform where people can see quality products and learn about production models from provinces across the country," he said.

"In his opening speech, the PM mentioned the four seasonal fairs: Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter, to boost domestic consumption. I think it is truly meaningful."

Businesses welcome new opportunities

For participating businesses, the fair provides a valuable platform to connect with consumers and expand market reach.

Lê Ngọc Anh, director of Lê Gia Food and Trading Service Co., Ltd. from Thanh Hóa Province, said his company brought its five-star OCOP-certified fish sauce and other seafood specialities to the fair.

"This is a great opportunity to showcase our traditional products and share the story behind them," he said.

"We also hope to establish new export partnerships through trade promotion sessions organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade."

Nguyễn Thị Hạnh, director of SH Trading Co., Ltd., noted the strong turnout and professional organisation.

"We hope our Huế-made áo dài and local handicrafts will reach more customers through events like this," she said.

From the cooperative sector, Lê Thịnh, director of Thuy Thuat Tea Cooperative in Thái Nguyen Province, said the fair helped cooperatives connect with consumers and learn from one another.

"This event not only promotes our tea brand but also allows us to exchange experiences in branding and sustainable production," he said.

Beyond shopping, visitors are immersing themselves in a rich mix of cultural and culinary experiences.

The fair features regional delicacies, art performances and exhibitions from 34 provinces and cities, celebrating Việt Nam's creative and cultural diversity.

With the theme "Connecting People with Production and Business", the fair is both a national and international-scale event that honours Vietnamese intelligence and craftsmanship while promoting domestic consumption and investment.

According to the organisers, the Golden Autumn Fair 2025 is expected to welcome up to 500,000 visitors per day, making it one of the most ambitious trade and cultural events ever held in Việt Nam.

More than a trade showcase, the fair also serves as a platform for businesses to strengthen international integration, exchange expertise and adopt new technologies in digital transformation, green growth and circular economy development.

As the first of its kind, the Golden Autumn Fair 2025 has already set a strong precedent, not only as a marketplace but as a symbol of innovation, connection and pride in Vietnamese products. — BIZHUB/VNS