Apartments, private houses lead HCM City real estate market on to recovery path

HCM CITY — The HCM City property market is showing clear signs of recovery, with growing interest and rising prices, according to property technology platform Batdongsan.com.vn.

Searches on the platform for property for sale in pre-merger HCM City increased by 11 per cent in July from June alongside a slight increase in listings for sale.

Buying interest was highest in apartments and private houses with increases of 13 per cent and 11 per cent.

In the rental segment, office space and apartments saw the strongest growth, rising by 24 per cent and 22 per cent in July.

Other segments like boarding houses, townhouses, warehouses, and private homes saw increases of 6–17 per cent.

Batdongsan.com.vn reported that interest in property for sale and lease nationwide rose by 13 per cent and 15 per cent month-on-month in July.

Interest was up in most locations.

Hà Nội and former HCM City both saw an 11 per cent increase, while in new HCM City – part of the former Bình Dương and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu provinces - it was 13 per cent, signaling strong post-merger momentum.

The city’s expansion through its merger with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu helps address land supply constraints and paves the way for more affordable housing.

In other provinces, interest rose by an average of 15 per cent from June.

Experts attributed the nationwide surge in July partly to developers accelerating sales campaigns to secure deals before the advent of “Ghost Month” (the seventh lunar month).

Besides, many infrastructure projects were completed or started to mark the 80th National Day, boosting interest in surrounding areas.

Nationwide, property prices have continued their two-year upward march in most segments, with the strongest being in land, up 44 per cent from the first quarter of 2024, and apartments, up 42 per cent.

In the rental segment, nearly all property types garnered more attention in July, with the increases ranging from 9 to 21 per cent.

According to the General Statistics Office and Batdongsan.com.vn data, real estate is attracting a lot of foreign capital.

In the first half of the year, FDI in the sector topped US$4.8 billion, 2.4 times the amount invested in the same period in 2024.

Lending for real estate by banks grew by 20–30 per cent, nearly three times the overall credit growth rate.

Đinh Minh Tuấn, southern regional director of Batdongsan.com.vn, said the market recovery reflects the combined effects of macro and micro factors.

Interest in apartments, land lots and townhouses rose 10–15 per cent, indicating a resumption of capital flows and more positive investor sentiment.

The high-end segment saw strong liquidity, accounting for a large share of transactions.

New supply has improved considerably after a prolonged shortage.

Tuấn added that infrastructure and policy drivers are laying the groundwork for sustainable growth.

Accelerated public investment and the implementation of key projects such as Ring Road 3 and the high-speed railway, and rising FDI inflows are boosting confidence among both domestic and foreign investors, he said.

“The market is entering a phase of selective recovery, where areas with good infrastructure connectivity and projects with clear legal standing will be the focal points for attracting capital.

“This is the foundation for the city to not only achieve short-term growth but also prepare for a more sustainable development cycle in the coming years.” — VNS