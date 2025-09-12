Vietstock 2025 set to take place in HCM City on October 8

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s Premier International Feed, Livestock and Meat Industry Show (Vietstock 2025) is set to return this year at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City from October 8 to 10.

Hosted by the Department of Animal Health and Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Vietstock 2025 is organised by Informa Markets, with a strategic focus on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation for a sustainable livestock industry.

Speaking at a press conference on September 12, Director of the Animal Health and Production Department Dương Tất Thắng said that Vietstock 2025 will be the key platform for industry professionals to showcase innovations, engage in meaningful dialogue and tackle pressing challenges within the livestock industry across Việt Nam and the ASEAN region.

“Vietstock will be a platform where industry leaders, policymakers, scientific experts and businesses come together to share knowledge, explore new technologies, address challenges and drive sustainable growth in the livestock sector. The event also fosters comprehensive collaboration, enhances competitiveness and supports the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s livestock industry,” said Thắng.

Now in its 13th edition, Vietstock 2025 will feature 13,000sq.m of exhibition area, bringing together 300 exhibitors and 13,000 trade visitors and professionals from 40 countries and regions. This impressive scale promises businesses valuable opportunities to connect, collaborate and take a leading role in the rapidly growing livestock sector.

Vietstock 2025 offers a comprehensive overview of the modern livestock value chain. The exhibition will provide an immersive experience showcasing a diverse range of products, services and cutting-edge technologies in the sector, including equipment, technology and engineering solutions; animal nutrition, genetics and care; production and trade support services; and livestock products and market access.

Vietstock 2025 is scheduled to host over 70 knowledge sessions, conferences, technical seminars and specialised forums, providing in-depth knowledge and the latest technological trends in the livestock sector. The series of specialised conferences will focus on antimicrobial resistance (AMR), swine, ruminants and dairy, waste-to-value, animal health and welfare, the egg value chain, livestock emissions control and many other topics.

Việt Nam’s livestock sector is facing a growing threat from AMR, mainly caused by the misuse and overuse of antibiotics. In response to this challenge, the Antimicrobial Resistance Forum will be held for the first time at this year's expo. Led by top industry experts, the forum will provide valuable practical insights and actionable strategies aligned with international efforts to combat the issue.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the livestock industry has made remarkable strides amid technological advancement and international integration, accounting for more than one-quarter of Việt Nam’s agricultural sector. This year, the sector has set a specific growth target of 5.7 per cent to 5.98 per cent.

In the first half of 2025, Việt Nam’s livestock industry recorded stable growth, putting itself in a good position to continue expanding in the final months of the year. The industry has rebounded rapidly as animal diseases came under control. The swine herd grew by 3.8 per cent to around 29.5 million heads, while the poultry population rose by 4 per cent to over 600 million.

Strong market prices for livestock and poultry have enabled farmers to reinvest and improve herd quality. In contrast, the buffalo herd declined by 3.4 per cent and the cattle herd by 0.6 per cent, reflecting a structural shift toward higher-value livestock.

Beyond meeting domestic demand, the country’s livestock products are also exported, with export value reaching US$264.4 million in the first half of 2025, up 10.1 per cent year-on-year.

Along with these positive developments, Việt Nam’s livestock sector still faces some challenges, including small-scale and fragmented production with limited added value, heavy dependence on imported feed materials and adverse impacts from climate change. — VNS