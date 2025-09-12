Hà Nội harvests local flavours in fruit week

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has kicked off its 2025 'Week of Fruit and Agricultural Produce from Provinces and Cities,' bringing together more than 50 enterprises and cooperatives from the capital and 15 other localities in a vibrant showcase of Việt Nam’s regional bounty.

With 70 booths representing Hà Nội and a host of provinces, the event connects OCOP products—Việt Nam’s One Commune One Product programme—with consumers, promoting unique regional specialities while energising the domestic market. This celebration of seasonal fruit and farm produce also champions the 'Vietnamese prioritise Vietnamese goods' campaign, encouraging local consumption and supporting businesses and cooperatives.

“With the spirit ‘Hà Nội for the whole country, together with the whole country,’ we have rolled out many activities to help provincial enterprises sell into the capital’s market,” said Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Thế Hiệp.

The department has facilitated trade links with localities including Cần Thơ, Đắk Lắk, Bắc Ninh, Điện Biên and Sơn La. Seasonal and One Commune One Product (OCOP) products from over 10 provinces have been introduced into Hà Nội’s retail networks, with dedicated lychee points of sale from Lục Ngạn and Thanh Hà established at major malls such as Royal City and Times City. These efforts have brought an impressive range of regional specialities to more than 11 million people living, studying and working in Hà Nội.

Nguyễn Đức Hoãn, representing a Đắk Lắk durian supplier, noted the enthusiastic response from consumers.

“We want to bring fruit from places with abundant durian to places without it, so Vietnamese people can enjoy the best fruit—while creating jobs and developing our local economy," he said. "Export is for larger players; for us, the priority is the domestic market.”

The 2025 week runs at the Lạc Long Quân flower garden in Tây Hồ Ward until September 15. The Department of Industry and Trade expects exhibitors to use the event to expand their customer base and forge links with distributors across the city.

Participants are urged to maintain adequate supply, ensure quality, packaging and fair pricing, and to sustain regular sales channels beyond the event. VNS