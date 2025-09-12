Automobile sales decrease in August

HÀ NỘI — Total sales of vehicles reported by members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) reached 25,973 in August, a decrease of 18 per cent compared to the previous month, VAMA reported on Thursday.

However, compared to the same period last year, the number of vehicles sold still increased slightly by 3 per cent.

Of the total, 17,304 were passenger cars, 8,367 were commercial vehicles and 302 were specialised vehicles.

Regarding the origin of vehicles, the sales of domestically assembled cars in August 2025 reached 12,671 units, down 19 per cent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, the sales of completely imported cars were 13,302 units, down 17 per cent compared to the previous month.

Accumulated in the first eight months of 2025, total sales by VAMA members reached 220,733 units, a sharp increase of 16.8 per cent over the same period in 2024. Of which, passenger cars increased by 11 per cent; commercial vehicles rising by 33 per cent and specialised vehicles up by 58 per cent.

In the first eight months of 2025, sales of domestically assembled cars reached 105,491 units, an increase of about 13 per cent over the same period in 2024. Meanwhile, imported cars surged by 21.5 per cent to 115,242 units.

Looking at the above figures, it can be seen that Vietnamese customers still tend to buy more imported cars than domestically produced and assembled cars.

However, the above figures from VAMA were not sales figures for the entire Vietnamese automobile market because sales of two car manufacturers, VinFast and Hyundai, which have quite large sales, are announced separately and do not include in VAMA figures. — BIZHUB/VNS