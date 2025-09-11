Việt Nam’s top brands overcome challenges through digital transformation, sector growth

HCM CITY — The combined value of the country’s top 100 brands stands at US$38.4 billion, down 14 per cent from last year, according to Brand Finance’s Việt Nam 100 2025 report.

The decline reflects wider economic headwinds, even as GDP growth is projected at 7 per cent this year.

Several sectors, however, demonstrated resilience and strong growth, including automobiles (up 49 per cent), real estate (27 per cent), logistics (25 per cent), airlines (15 per cent), and technology (10 per cent).

Viettel Group retained its position as the country’s most valuable brand for the 10th consecutive year with a valuation of $7.4 billion. It continues to expand its 5G network, aiming for 99 per cent population coverage by 2030, while strengthening digital payments through a strategic partnership with Visa.

Vinamilk (down 2 per cent to $2.6 billion) and Vietcombank (up 16 per cent to $2.4 billion) ranked second and third in value.

Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) was named the fastest-growing brand as its value surged by 87 per cent to $1.6 billion, with its digital-first strategy and expansion into SME and corporate banking driving this rapid growth.

The report underscores the rapid digital transformation of the banking sector, where 87 per cent, including Vietcombank and MB, have accelerated adoption.

Real estate grew by 27 per cent, led by Vinhomes, while technology advanced by 10 per cent, signalling the resilience of key industries.

“Vietnamese brands are proving resilient despite a decline in overall brand value,” Alex Haigh, managing director for Asia Pacific at Brand Finance, said.

Viettel’s 5G expansion, MB’s digital-first growth, and Vinpearl’s record strength illustrate this adaptability, while Techcombank’s rise as the third most valuable banking brand reflects growing market trust and demand for premium financial services, he said.

The report also highlights Việt Nam’s progress in sustainability, with the 2024 ESG Implementation and Disclosure Handbook requiring more than 2,000 high-emission facilities to report greenhouse gas inventories annually. These measures support the national goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Viettel topped the rankings for Sustainability Perceptions Value at $400 million, reflecting its investment in green technologies and community development.

VietinBank recorded the highest positive gap at $9 million, underscoring strong potential to further enhance its sustainability reputation.

Several other leading brands were recognised for their performance.

BIDV ($1.6 billion, down 1 per cent) consolidated its leadership in green finance after surpassing $3 billion in sustainable lending.

Techcombank ($1.6 billion, up 12 per cent) strengthened its position through digitalisation initiatives.

FPT ($1.2 billion, up 18 per cent) achieved strong growth through digital services and innovation.

Petrolimex ($567 million, up 14 per cent) expanded its retail network and invested in cleaner fuel products.

Vietjet Air ($417 million, up 11 per cent) remained the country’s leading low-cost airline, while Vietnam Airlines ($376 million, up 21 per cent) benefited from rebounding demand and international expansion.

Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy, evaluates 6,000 of the largest brands globally each year and publishes more than 100 reports across industries and countries.

The Việt Nam 100 2025 report ranks the nation’s most valuable and strongest brands, providing insights into their brand value and performance.

Brand value reflects the net economic benefit that would be achieved by licensing the brand. — VNS