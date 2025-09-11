VN-Index rises for third straight day

HÀ NỘI — The domestic stock market experienced a choppy session on Thursday with liquidity improving, but foreign investors continued to withdraw from the market.

The VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) increased 14.49 points, 0.88 per cent, to close at 1,657.75 points after losing nearly 38 points in the morning trade. This marked its third rising session.

On the southern bourse, breadth was positive as 163 stocks rose, while 152 ticker symbols inched lower. Liquidity also improved, up 23 per cent from the previous session to VNĐ36.6 trillion (US$1.4 billion).

The VN30-Index also finished higher, up 26.45 points, or 1.45 per cent, to 1,855.08 points. The VN30 basket saw 20 stocks increase and only eight decline, while two ended flat.

Notably, Vingroup (VIC) rose 3.9 per cent, Vinhomes (VHM) went up by 4.03 per cent and Vincom Retail (VRE) climbed by 1.63 per cent.

Other major players, including Hoa Phat Group (HPG), Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG), Vietjet Aviation (VJC) and Vinamilk (VNM), also bounced back.

Despite the persistent downturn in the banking and securities sectors, the recovery in large-cap stocks bolstered overall market sentiment.

LPBank (LPB) increased by 4.89 per cent, Sacombank (STB) by 2.78 per cent and TPBank (TPB) by 2.34 per cent.

In the securities sector, DNSE Securities JSC (DSE) and Viet Dragon Securitites (VDS) hit the ceiling prices, with several other stocks also reversing earlier losses.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) extended its recent downtrend. It closed the session at 274.18 points, down 0.42 points, or 0.15 per cent.

Foreign investors continued to sell off, with net outflows of over VNĐ1 trillion on HoSE and VNĐ92.48 billion on HNX.

In a recent report, Mirae Asset Securities Vietnam remained optimistic about the medium to long term, stating that the VN-Index has room to move toward a new historical peak of 1,800 to 2,000, provided that the upward momentum is maintained at its current rate and that exchange rate pressures remain within acceptable limits set by the central bank.

Mirae Asset outlined two scenarios for the VN-Index's trading performance in the remaining months of 2025.

The base case scenario suggests that a short-term support level will be established at 1,650 points, with a subsequent upward movement toward 1,800 points. Conversely, the less optimistic scenario envisions the development of a medium-term support level at 1,550 points. — BIZHUB/VNS