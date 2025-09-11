SBV Governor Nguyễn Thị Hồng rated A+ by Global Finance

HÀ NỘI — Global Finance has ranked Governor of the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) Nguyễn Thị Hồng A+, the highest grade in its 2025 Central Banker Report Cards.

Hồng, 57, from Hà Nội, was among the three receiving this ranking, alongside Chair of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell and Governor of the Danish central bank Christian Kettel Thomsen.

The assessment, published annually since 1994, evaluates central bank governors from nearly 100 countries, territories and key regions, as well as the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) and the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO).

Grades are based on an “A+” to “F” scale for success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability, interest rate management and political independence. “A” represents an excellent performance, down through “F” for outright failure.

“Our annual Central Banker Report Cards recognise those leaders who have not only delivered results but done so with independence, discipline, and strategic foresight,” said Global Finance Founder and Editorial Director Joseph Giarraputo.

Earlier this month, on September 7–8, Hồng led an SBV delegation to the regular meeting of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel, Switzerland.

Within the event framework, she chaired the Asian Consultative Council (ACC) meeting, attended by central bank governors from the Asia–Pacific, to discuss macroeconomic conditions and emerging trends. The Vietnamese delegation also joined other key BIS gatherings, including the meeting of governors from emerging market economies, the Global Economy Meeting, and the All Governors’ Meeting.

On September 9, the SBV delegation held a bilateral discussion with Swiss State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda, head of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), focusing on financial and technical cooperation and priority areas for future collaboration. — VNA/VNS