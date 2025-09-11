'Vietnam Private Sector Panorama' model makes debut in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Advisory Council for Private Economic Development (Board IV) held a ceremony on Thursday to officially announce the 'Vietnam Private Economic Panorama' model.

The event also saw the introduction of the executive board and key personnel of the related committees, signaling a significant milestone in the development of Việt Nam’s private economic sector.

Head of Board IV Trương Gia Bình said that the model is designed to foster collaboration and shared responsibility between the private sector and State agencies in driving economic development. It also serves as a platform where the intelligence, resources and valuable insights of the private business community come together, contributing to the development of the private economy as the primary driving force of the nation’s overall economy.

Bình added that the initiative aims to establish at least 20 public-private partnership models at the national level, involving private enterprises in major projects such as the North-South high-speed railway; building a minimum of 200 large national enterprises to form a strong economic force; and engaging at least 2,000 intellectuals and business leaders from both inside Việt Nam and abroad.

Phạm Thị Ngọc Thủy from Board IV said that what sets this model apart is its ability to unite the largest, most prestigious and most standardised private enterprises in the country.

She noted that the model is designed for long-term, continuous operation, focused not on group interests but on the responsibility to develop and implement comprehensive solutions for economic growth across various industries and sectors.

According to Thủy, the model’s ultimate goal is to promote the development of the private economic sector, contribute to national growth targets, and help build an independent, self-reliant and sustainable economy. — VNS