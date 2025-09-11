SABECO marks 150 years of brewing heritage with new commitments to growth and community

HCM CITY — Saigon Beer–Alcohol–Beverage Corporation (SABECO) on Wednesday launched its '150 Years of a Living Legacy: Ever Growing, Ever Reaching' campaign, celebrating a century and a half of Vietnamese brewing and reaffirming its commitment to quality, innovation, and national progress.

From its beginnings in 1875 as an ice workshop serving southern Việt Nam, SABECO has grown into one of the country’s most recognisable names. Its flagship brands, Bia Saigon and 333, are present at countless gatherings and celebrations, reflecting not only the company’s heritage but also its place in Vietnamese culture.

Chief Executive Officer Lester Tan said the anniversary campaign represents both a tribute to SABECO’s past and an expression of its future aspirations.

“From tradition to transformation, SABECO’s legacy has been built with the pioneering spirit, bold innovation, and a deep commitment to giving back to society,” he said.

“The campaign is our tribute to these values, while reaffirming our aspiration to thrive together, as the spirit of togetherness defines who we are and continues to inspire our vision to thrive for tomorrow.”

Celebrating with communities nationwide

At the heart of the campaign is 'Legacy On The Move', a two-month travelling bus tour that will connect SABECO’s 150-year story with communities across nine provinces and cities.

Starting in HCM City, where SABECO’s brewing legacy began, the tour will travel through Cần Thơ, Vĩnh Long, Vũng Tàu, Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa, Bình Định and Nghệ An, before concluding in Hà Nội.

Alongside the bus tour, 'Legacy Nights' events will be staged in HCM City, Vĩnh Long, Khánh Hòa, Đắk Lắk and Hà Nội. These cultural and entertainment gatherings will showcase SABECO’s heritage, innovation and social responsibility through interactive displays and brand experiences. The aim is to extend the celebration beyond heritage, reinforcing SABECO’s role as a bridge between tradition and modernity.

SABECO has also announced the 'Ambassador of National Progress' Award, developed in collaboration with Đại Đoàn Kết newspaper and under the guidance of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

The award will recognise 150 individuals nationwide whose everyday contributions reflect values of resilience, unity and progress. A public voting platform will be created to select the 15 most inspiring stories.

Vũ Văn Tiến, Member of the Presidium and Head of the Propaganda Department of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, said the initiative aligns with the Front’s mission of nurturing solidarity and social responsibility.

Tiến said: “The 'Ambassador of National Progress’ award is a deeply humanistic initiative that contributes to igniting the patriotic emulation movement, nurturing solidarity, and encouraging younger generations to carry forward the mission of building a progressive, civilised society enriched with cultural identity.”

Building for the future

SABECO currently operates 25 breweries and 11 trading subsidiaries across Việt Nam, supported by the country’s largest team of professional brewmasters. The company emphasises its ability to combine world-class standards with a distinctly Vietnamese identity.

The brewer has also been internationally recognised, with accolades from the World Beer Awards and the International Beer Cup in 2024. Fortune magazine ranked SABECO among the Top 500 companies in Southeast Asia the same year, highlighting its business growth and integrity.

Beyond brewing, SABECO has aligned its operations with environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. Its initiatives range from promoting active lifestyles and community empowerment to environmental protection projects, reflecting its guiding purpose: 'To steward a thriving Việt Nam'.

As the company celebrates 150 years, SABECO said it will continue to embrace heritage while pursuing innovation, reinforcing its position as both a brewing icon and a contributor to Việt Nam’s long-term development. — VNS