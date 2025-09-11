Quảng Ninh prioritises innovative start-ups

QUẢNG NINH — Quảng Ninh is quickly gaining recognition as a rising hub for innovation, leveraging its strong economic foundation and new policies to nurture a thriving start-up ecosystem.

This vision was highlighted at the 7th National Innovative Start-up Forum held on September 10 in Quảng Ninh Province.

The event, jointly organised by the Quảng Ninh Provincial People’s Committee and the National Start-up Association, marked a significant milestone in implementing the Politburo's Resolution 57-NQ/TW on driving breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Quảng Ninh Provincial People’s Committee Vũ Văn Diện underscored the central role of innovative start-ups in national development.

“Innovative start-ups are not merely a movement — they are a vital mission and a new growth engine for the entire nation. They serve as a highway, bringing knowledge, technology and breakthrough business models into real life, enhancing productivity, quality and competitiveness,” Diện said.

Quảng Ninh's current trajectory supports this ambition. In the first half of 2025, the province recorded double-digit Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth, with a full-year target exceeding 14 per cent. In 2024, GRDP per capita reached US$10,272, and Quảng Ninh consistently ranks among the top provinces in Vietnam’s Provincial Competitiveness Index.

To maintain this momentum, provincial leaders reaffirmed their commitment to creating an enabling environment for start-ups — particularly in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, smart tourism, cultural industries and logistics. The province is actively supporting seed funding, legal consultancy and investor connections to accelerate start-up development.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoàng Minh described the forum as a key opportunity to shape regulatory frameworks and foster a culture of innovation.

“We are working on several new policies, including amendments to the Law on Intellectual Property, to better support the valuation and commercialisation of intellectual assets,” he said.

Deputy Minister Minh also addressed one of the core challenges facing start-ups: market access.

He proposed mechanisms to encourage domestic adoption of new products and services developed by start-ups, helping them reach customers and refine their offerings.

He further recommended that Quảng Ninh establish a National Innovation Centre and create a local venture capital fund to link its start-up ecosystem with national and international networks.

A key highlight of the forum was the Quảng Ninh Innovation and Start-up Summit. The summit brought together policymakers, investors and entrepreneurs to discuss strategies for mobilising global resources to build a strong local foundation for innovation.

As part of the event, the province launched the Quảng Ninh Creative Start-up Campaign to 2030, with the ambitious goal of engaging 10,000 businesses in creative entrepreneurship and innovation.

The forum also featured multiple cooperation agreements, paving the way for pilot projects and incubation programmes in Quảng Ninh’s key sectors, such as smart tourism, green industries and smart cities.

Quảng Ninh leaders also reiterated the importance of innovation in driving a structural shift from extensive to knowledge-based, productivity-driven growth, a critical component of the province's transition from a 'brown' to a green economy.

To translate this strategy, Quảng Ninh has proposed some key strategic directions, including approvals on sandbox mechanisms and targeted science and technology initiatives as well as development of open data systems and digital infrastructure to reduce operational costs for businesses.

In addition, the province will increase funding for innovation, including seed capital, investment funds and supportive procurement policies, foster skilled workers and an innovation culture and strengthen regional and international links, inviting global tech firms and venture capitalists to establish local offices and research and development centres. — VNS