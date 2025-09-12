Smart Banking 2025 summit to begin on September 25

HÀ NỘI — Smart Banking 2025, the annual banking industry summit and exhibition, will take place on September 25 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Hà Nội.

This year event has the theme ‘Breakthrough in digital transformation of the banking industry: data is the foundation and customers are the centre’.

Smart Banking 2025 is being held as the Vietnamese banking industry accelerates the implementation of its five-year digital transformation plan.

Following the initial stage of service digitisation, domestic banks are now entering a stage of in-depth development, where data is considered a core asset to create seamless and personalised customer experiences and optimise operational efficiency.

This year’s event, which will bring together more than 1,000 senior delegates from State management agencies, commercial banks, financial institutions, technology companies and leading domestic and international experts, will be a forum for all parties to discuss, share experiences and seek solutions to key issues in the banking industry.

The summit includes a plenary session co-chaired by representatives of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), the Vietnam Banks Association and the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), as well as three workshops on cybersecurity and fraud management in the current risk environment, creating a digital ecosystem and a seamless customer experience journey and innovation and optimisation based on AI and data.

Besides the DF Cyber ​​Defence 2025 programme, a technology exhibition in the finance and banking industry will be also organised with the participation of more than 30 leading commercial banks and information technology solution providers such as TPBank, Techcombank, MBBank, Viettel Cyber ​​Security, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Samsung, Fortinet and VISA.

Under the auspices of the SBV, the event is organised by the Vietnam Banks Association in coordination with IEC Group, accompanied by the National Data Association and the Cyber ​​Security Association. — BIZHUB/VNS