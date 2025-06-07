VN’s overseas investment increases by 2.3 times in the first five months

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam's overseas investment surged in the first five months of 2025, reaching US$317.3 million, a 130 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

This significant growth is primarily attributed to a surge in newly licensed projects.

Between January and May, Vietnamese investors received approval for 46 new overseas projects with a total registered capital of $275.7 million, a 170 per cent year-on-year increase. Furthermore, 13 existing projects increased their registered capital by approximately $41.6 million, a 27.8 per cent rise compared to the same period last year.

Vietnamese investors have primarily focused on the production and distribution of electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air conditioning, which accounted for 35 per cent of total outbound investment. This was followed by manufacturing and processing industries (22.7 per cent) and transportation and warehousing (15.9 per cent).

Among overseas investment destinations, Laos remains the top recipient, with a total registered capital of $145.9 million from Vietnamese investors. Indonesia ranked second with $59.1 million, followed by the Philippines ($34.3 million) and Japan ($26.1 million).

Simultaneously, foreign direct investment (FDI) in Việt Nam has seen a sharp increase, reaching $18.39 billion in the first five months of 2025, representing a 51.2 per cent growth compared to the same period last year. Realised capital stood at $8.9 billion, marking a 7.9 per cent increase. — VNS