Nearly 2,000 people unite for Phenikaa Environmental Action Week 2025

HÀ NỘI — In celebration of World Environment Day 2025, Phenikaa Group has launched its 'Action for the Environment 2025' campaign, featuring a diverse array of impactful environmental and community-focused activities in the cities of Hà Nội and Huế.

The campaign is a key component of the group’s long-term sustainable development strategy, rooted in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, and supports its ambitious goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Nearly 2,000 participants — including employees of Phenikaa Group and its member companies, as well as lecturers, doctors, scientists and students — took part in the campaign’s wide-ranging activities.

As part of the campaign, nearly nine tonnes of waste and approximately 12,000 used batteries were collected and properly treated in accordance with environmental standards at 10 key locations across the country.

In addition, more than 120 source-sorted trash bins and 1,700 energy-saving LED bulbs were donated, contributing to pollution reduction, encouraging sustainable consumption habits and enhancing community environmental awareness.

Phạm Trí Dũng, Deputy General Director of Phenikaa Group and General Director of Vicostone, said: "Sustainable development is not just a destination; it’s the way we live, work, and create value every day. ESG is not merely a strategy; it is a culture and a consistent operating approach that must be deeply ingrained in the mindset and actions of every Phenikaa individual.”

In addition to hands-on environmental efforts, Phenikaa places strong emphasis on raising awareness and promoting social responsibility — key pillars of its sustainable development strategy.

The message of living green and in harmony with nature is actively conveyed through a series of ongoing internal communication campaigns. These initiatives have engaged over 4,000 employees and thousands of students within the Phenikaa School PTLC system, fostering internal alignment and amplifying positive impact throughout the broader community.

The group allocates tens of billions of đồng annually to social and community development initiatives. It actively collaborates with the Government on campaigns to prevent epidemics and natural disasters, implements charitable programmes, supports local communities and invests in youth development.

Notable projects include the 'Lighting Up the Future' campaign, which over the past three years has donated light bulbs to dozens of schools and hospitals across the north, book donations to 12 remote primary schools and the gifting of 1,700 trees to residents of Đà Bắc Commune in Hòa Bình Province. — VNS