Import-export budget revenue hits VNĐ182.52 trillion

HÀ NỘI — The total budget revenue from import-export activities in the first five months of 2025 reached nearly VNĐ182.52 trillion (over US$7 billion), equivalent to 44.4 per cent of the annual estimate and up 9.2 per cent over the same period last year, according to newly released statistics from the General Department of Customs.

In May alone, budget revenue was recorded at VNĐ39.78 trillion, down slightly by 1.4 per cent compared to the previous month, partly reflecting local disruptions in the global commodity market.

As for international trade activities, in May the total value of Việt Nam's import-export goods reached $78.64 billion, up 5.8 per cent over April. Of this, export turnover was $39.6 billion (up 5.7 per cent), while import value was $39.04 billion (up 5.9 per cent). As a result, the trade balance continued to maintain a surplus of $551 million. However, the surplus decreased by 4.5 per cent compared to the previous month.

In the first five months of the year, total import-export turnover reached $355.79 billion, up 15.7 per cent over the same period in 2024. Of this, export value reached $180.23 billion, up 14 per cent, and import value was $175.56 billion, up 17.5 per cent.

However, the trade surplus in the first five months was only $4.67 billion, 46.4 per cent lower than the same period last year. This is considered a sign of a strong recovery in import demand, partly reflecting the expansion of production and investment activities.

Experts said that the increase in import-export turnover in the first five months of 2025 not only contributes to strengthening the State budget revenue, but also reflects positive signs of economic recovery. However, the significant decline in trade surplus is a warning that needs to be closely monitored, as it may impact the macro balance and exchange rate stability in the months to come.

To take advantage of opportunities and control risks, management agencies need to closely monitor international market developments, while supporting businesses to improve production capacity and export sustainably. — BIZHUB/VNS