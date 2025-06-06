EVs emerge as new 'weapon' in Việt Nam’s ride-hailing race

HÀ NỘI — Ride-hailing companies in Việt Nam are turning to electric and hybrid vehicles as part of their latest strategy to win over users and drivers, as the market grows increasingly competitive and the country pushes for greener transport solutions.

In major urban centres such as HCM City, where green mobility is being aggressively promoted under Resolution No 98/2023/QH15, a policy passed by the National Assembly on June 24, 2023, granting the city greater autonomy to pilot special mechanisms and policies for sustainable development, electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel-efficient alternatives are seen as key to reducing emissions and modernising transport infrastructure. Responding to this shift, platforms like Be and Grab are rolling out new incentive schemes to support drivers in switching to electric or hybrid cars.

Be Group has recently announced a strategic partnership with GWM Thành An Vietnam, the exclusive distributor of Great Wall Motor (GWM) vehicles in the country. The agreement will see hybrid models from GWM’s Haval lineup integrated into several tiers of Be’s ride-hailing service, including beCar four and seven seaters and premium services. These vehicles run on a petrol-electric hybrid engine, offering a more environmentally friendly option than traditional internal combustion engines.

Drivers joining the programme can receive VNĐ30 million in purchase subsidies, along with VNĐ2 million monthly savings on rental fees. Early adopters who sign up before August 30 may also receive bonuses such as accessories, fuel vouchers, and further rental discounts. Be says these measures are designed to ease the cost of initial vehicle conversion - a major barrier for many drivers.

The Head of Business Development and Strategic Projects at Be Group, Hoàng Công Huấn, said green mobility is a long-term strategic priority for the company. It is not only investing in smart infrastructure and digital platforms but also building partnerships with companies leading the transition to sustainable transport.

Beyond vehicle upgrades, Be is also working to improve overall service quality through better product design, user experience, and financial support for drivers. The company has previously partnered with Hanoi Metro to offer integrated booking with public transit and supported electric motorbike adoption through collaborations with VinFast and Selex Motors.

Be discountinued integration with GSM's EV ride-hailing service due to a shift in partnership direction. However, the company confirmed it remains open to future collaboration with GSM and other EV brands.

Meanwhile, Grab Vietnam is also stepping up its electric vehicle strategy. The company is currently running a support programme for drivers buying electric cars from Chinese automaker BYD. Six models are available, priced between VNĐ659 million and VNĐ1.36 billion. In addition to financing support, Grab is offering a guaranteed income of up to VNĐ25 million per 30-day cycle for qualifying drivers.

To be eligible for this guarantee, drivers must complete at least 260 trips to earn VNĐ20 million, or 400 trips to reach the full VNĐ25 million. Only valid rides - those completed within designated time frames, areas, and without the use of certain app features - are counted. Violations or changes in the vehicle during the period will void eligibility.

Grab says the programme is aimed at attracting new drivers, retaining current ones, and helping BYD boost its sales in Việt Nam. The company also noted it might adjust or discontinue the scheme depending on market dynamics.

Despite these efforts, it is Xanh SM - the electric ride-hailing arm of Vingroup - that currently leads the market. According to Mordor Intelligence, Việt Nam’s ride-hailing industry reached an estimated value of US$880 million in 2024. In the first quarter of 2025, Xanh SM held a 39.9 per cent market share, followed by Grab at 35.6 per cent and Be at 5.6 per cent.

Xanh SM continues to offer aggressive incentives to drivers, including commission rebates, battery rental support, and free EV charging. The company also recently launched a programme to help motorbike drivers upgrade to cars, offering deferred driving school fees and monthly bonuses of up to VNĐ6 million for those who complete 200 trips, currently available in Hà Nội and HCM City. VNS