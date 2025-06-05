VCCI launches CSI 2025 to promote responsible, sustainable business practices

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on Thursday launched the 2025 Programme on Benchmarking and Announcing Sustainable Companies in Việt Nam (CSI 2025), aiming to foster a business community that values responsibility, resilience and sustainable growth.

Now in its 10th year, the CSI Programme highlights enterprises with strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. It will honour the top 100 sustainable companies, including the top 10 in the manufacturing and trade-services sectors.

To celebrate the programme’s 10-year milestone, VCCI will also recognise businesses that have consistently ranked among the top for the past decade.

Nguyễn Quang Vinh, VCCI Vice Chairman and Vice Head of the CSI 2025 Steering Committee, said good corporate governance – the 'G' in ESG – provides the foundation for long-term growth and competitiveness.

“Strengthening governance capacity allows businesses to build resilience and implement sustainable strategies effectively,” he said, adding that CSI 2025 closely aligns with recent Government policies, including Resolution No 68-NQ/TW on the private economy’s development.

The CSI evaluation process is designed to ensure transparency and objectivity. It includes dossier review, external verification, and final approval by a steering committee. All business information submitted will be kept strictly confidential.

This year, the CSI Index has been streamlined to 145 indicators across seven categories, from governance and environmental performance to labour and social responsibility. Of these, 85 are core indicators and 58 are advanced.

CSI 2025 also reflects Việt Nam’s digital and innovation agenda. The programme introduces new tools, including an upgraded online platform for application submission, instructional videos, and an AI-powered handbook, to support enterprises in understanding and applying the criteria.

With these improvements, VCCI aims to enhance participation and support Vietnamese businesses on their journey toward more responsible and sustainable development. — VNS