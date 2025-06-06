Customs revenue from import-export activities rises 9.2% in five months

HÀ NỘI — The Department of Customs reported that State budget revenues from import-export activities in the first five months of 2025 reached VNĐ182.51 trillion (US$6.99 billion), equivalent to 44.4 per cent of the assigned estimate and increasing 9.2 per cent year-on-year.

During this period, the country’s total trade turnover hit $355.79 billion, up 15.7 per cent from last year's figure. Exports and imports accounted for $180.23 billion and $175.56 billion, annual increases of 14 and 17.5 per cent, respectively. These figures resulted in a trade surplus of $4.67 billion, down 46.4 per cent year-on-year.

The first five months saw complicated developments in smuggling, commercial fraud, and illegal cross-border transport of goods. Maritime routes accounted for the largest share of violations, with 686 out of 1,247 cases (55 per cent) detected, seized, and handled.

Meanwhile, illegal transport of drugs, currency, and gold via air routes showed signs of increase.

On land routes, illegal trading and transport of fireworks and white sugar continued in central provinces and along the Việt Nam – Laos border. The illicit trade and transport of goods without invoices or proof of origin remained complicated, especially for frozen food products, consumer goods, cigarettes, and tobacco leaves in border areas with China and Cambodia.

In total, 6,453 cases of smuggling and related violations were detected and tackled between January and May, with the estimated value of confiscated goods amounting to VNĐ11.29 trillion. — VNS