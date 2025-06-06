Politics & Law
Home Economy

Over 111,000 firms enter the market in first five months of 2025

June 06, 2025 - 15:55
In May alone, the country welcomed 15,100 new enterprises with a total registered capital of VNĐ156.7 trillion (over US$6 billion) and around 98,100 employees.
The average registered capital of newly established enterprises in May reached VNĐ10.4 billion, an 18 per cent increase compared to the previous month. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's economy continued its recovery momentum in the first five months of 2025, with more than 111,800 newly established and reactivated businesses, up 11.3 per cent year-on-year, according to the latest data from the General Statistics Office (GSO).

In May alone, the country welcomed 15,100 new enterprises with a total registered capital of VNĐ156.7 trillion (over US$6 billion) and around 98,100 employees. This represented year-on-year increases of 6.1 per cent in the number of firms, 16.6 per cent in registered capital and a significant 29.3 per cent rise in employment.

On average, each new business registered VNĐ10.4 billion in capital, up 18 per cent from April.

An additional 8,000 firms resumed operations during the month, marking an 18.8 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. This indicates a growing sense of optimism among the business community.

In the January-May period, nearly 66,800 new firms were established, with total registered capital of VNĐ647.1 trillion and a combined workforce of around 454,000 people.

The total capital injected into the economy during the period reached nearly VNĐ2.28 quadrillion, soaring 83.8 per cent from the same period in 2024. Moreover, over 45,000 businesses resumed operations, up 32.2 per cent year-on-year.

By sector, agriculture, forestry and fisheries saw 627 new businesses established, a slight decrease of 1.7 per cent. The industry and construction sector recorded more than 15,200 new firms, down 3.9 per cent. Meanwhile, the service sector posted a modest growth of 2 per cent, with nearly 50,900 new businesses.

Despite these positive developments, the number of businesses withdrawing from the market remained high. In May alone, 5,924 firms registered for temporary suspension, 6,535 suspended operations pending dissolution and 1,909 completed dissolution procedures.

On average, over 22,300 businesses exited the market each month during the first five months of 2025. — VNS

