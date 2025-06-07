Việt Nam kicks off construction of key thermal power plant

HÀ NỘI — State-run energy group Petrovietnam on Friday signed an engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Ô Môn 4 thermal power plant, marking a significant step in the development of the flagship gas-to-power Block B – Ô Môn project.

The EPC contract was signed with joint venture between South Korea’s Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd and Việt Nam’s Power Engineering Consulting Joint Stock Company 2.

Located in Cần Thơ City, the project plays a strategic role in securing energy supply and accelerating the transition toward clean energy.

The plant will use combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) technology with a designed capacity of 1,155 MW and is expected to go operational in December 2028.

Ô Môn 4 Thermal Power Plant will bring Petrovietnam’s total installed capacity to over 9,3000 MW, accounting for around 10 per cent of the country’s total power capacity. Once completed, the plan will provide clean and stable power to the national grid and contribute to promoting the economic growth.

Block B – Ô Môn project includes offshore gas extraction at Block B, gas pipeline and thermal power complex in the Mekong Delta, including Ô Môn 4 seen as a important downstream component. The project faced delays for nearly two decades.

In 2023, the Prime Minister assigned Petrovietnam to lead the Ô Môn 3 and Ô Môn 4 thermal power plants to synchronise the construction of downstream infrastructure with upstream gas supply. — VNS