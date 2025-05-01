Vietnam Airlines sees Q1 profit boost from tourism, lower fuel

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines recorded a pre-tax profit of over VNĐ3.6 trillion (US$140 million) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, boosted by a strong recovery in international tourism, falling fuel prices and efficient operations.

Việt Nam welcomed over six million international tourists in Q1 – the highest ever for the period. Total international passenger traffic reached 11.7 million, up 13.3 per cent year-on-year, while domestic travellers hit nine million, rising 3.6 per cent.

Vietnam Airlines Group – including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO – carried nearly 6.2 million passengers in Q1, with Vietnam Airlines accounting for over six million, up 6.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

International markets all saw positive growth.

Passenger numbers to and from India rose sharply by 26.6 per cent, followed by the Middle East at 25.8 per cent and Northeast Asia at 13.6 per cent, thanks to the recovery of routes to mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan (China). High-yield markets like Japan and Australia also showed strong demand, with premium passengers from Japan reaching nearly 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Q1 revenue was estimated at nearly VNĐ31.1 trillion, with the parent company earning about VNĐ25 trillion.

According to the carrier, average fuel prices remained around $91 per barrel – nearly 5 per cent lower than last year – helping reduce operational costs.

Cargo services exceeded revenue targets by over VNĐ220 billion.

Vietnam Airlines also improved aircraft utilisation by nearly 10 per cent, adjusted flight schedules amid global engine recalls, and leased additional aircraft during the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

The airline continued expanding international routes, introduced inflight Wi-Fi on Airbus A350s, and became the first in Việt Nam to implement biometric and digital ID check-in. — VNS