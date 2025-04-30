HCM City’s aspiration to become regional commercial hub

Since national reunification 50 years ago, HCM City has consistently affirmed its role as a key economic driver, contributing a fifth of the country’s GDP and a quarter of the government’s revenues.

Behind these figures lies the collective determination of the Government, enterprises, organisations and the populace — who have joined forces with courage, innovation, and ambition in the city’s development journey.

To mark the 50th anniversary of reunification, the municipal People's Committee [Administration] launched a programme to honour 50 outstanding enterprises and organisations with significant brands and products over the past half-century. These exemplary businesses not only play a vital role in the economy but also contribute to shaping the city’s cultural identity and brand.

“These enterprises and organisations are not only leaders in production and business, but also promote positive values such as environmental responsibility and international integration,” Bùi Tá Hoàng Vũ, director of the city's Department of Industry and Trade, said:

One of the honoured companies, NutiFood Nutrition Food JSC, a nutrition product manufacturer, has grown into one of Việt Nam’s leading food enterprises, providing high-quality goods domestically and internationally.

Nutifood’s vice chairman Lê Nguyên Hòa said the recognition motivates the company to continue with its mission of improving people’s nutritional standards.

The city is not only an economic powerhouse but also a place where the health services of hospitals are highly valued. Among the 50 honourees, six are top-tier hospitals known for their expertise and specialised treatment, attracting patients and tourists from across the country and abroad.

Chợ Rẫy Hospital, established in 1900 and one of the country’s leading hospitals, has adopted numerous advanced techniques in diagnosis and treatment.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyễn Tri Thức said such progress would not have been possible without the support of local authorities.

In education, the University of Economics Hồ Chí Minh City (UEH) was honoured as a distinguished unit for consistently providing high-quality human resources to the economy.

UEH Principal Sử Đình Thành said the university had reached many milestones and was steadily building its reputation in international higher education.

These exemplary enterprises and organisations have generated more than VNĐ461 trillion (US$19 billion) in revenues and contributed over VNĐ10.5 trillion ($422 million) to the city’s budget.

They represent not only a strong economic force but also key contributors to social welfare efforts, embodying the spirit of “For the whole country, with the whole country”.

The city is entering a new era filled with both challenges and opportunities, as it clearly defines a strategy for sustainable development and continues to support businesses in expanding their global reach.

With a robust business community and government backing, the city aspires to become a regional and global economic powerhouse.

Pioneering new era of growth

The country’s economic engine, HCM City, is recognised not only for its dynamic development but also pioneering spirit.

As Việt Nam transitions into a new era of growth, the city’s business community continues to lead the way, driving progress on both a local and national scale.

For decades, the city has stood out as a vibrant and resilient hub, unafraid to lead even in uncertain or uncharted conditions.

According to Phạm Phú Ngọc Trai, chairman of Global Integration Business Consultants and PRO Việt Nam, the city does not wait for perfect conditions but steps forward boldly, embraces risk and forges its own path.

This pioneering mindset has become a defining value, embedded not only in local governance but also within businesses and the broader community—all united by a shared commitment to progress and innovation.

City-based enterprises have extended their influence beyond domestic borders, helping elevate Vietnamese brands on the global stage and contributing to the country’s international economic identity.

A prime example is the Saigon Trading Group (SATRA), founded in 1995. It has since developed into one of the city's core enterprises.

Lâm Quốc Thanh, SATRA general director, said the company was preparing for extensive restructuring from 2026 to 2030 and was aligning with the city’s directives to move towards equitisation.

By boosting exports and enhancing its network of subsidiaries such as Vissan and Cofidec, SATRA aims to further integrate Vietnamese products into global value chains.

Similarly, Cholimex Food, a company with a presence of more than four decades in the city, continues to innovate and expand.

The opening of its second factory in April marked a key milestone, increasing production capacity and improving logistics for exports, paving the way for Vietnamese products to gain greater access to international markets.

Local government and enterprises

The city’s business sector now accounts for over 50 per cent of the southern region’s output of goods and services, 67 per cent of public investment, and 25 per cent of Việt Nam’s foreign trade.

With its sights set on becoming one of Asia’s foremost financial and economic hubs, the city is moving beyond merely managing enterprises and now viewing them as strategic partners.

Deputy chairman of its People’s Committee Võ Văn Hoan underscored the city's commitment to supporting businesses by streamlining administrative procedures, improving the investment environment and ensuring a fair, transparent playing field.

At the same time it is also focusing on green growth, digital transformation, technological innovation, and the circular economy while proactively preparing for global economic fluctuations to ensure resilient and sustainable growth.

Through the concerted efforts of government, businesses and the public, the city is steadily transforming its vision of becoming a world-class financial and economic hub into reality.

In this new era HCM City's enduring pioneering spirit will continue to light the path ahead, empowering both the city and enterprises to strengthen their presence on the global economic map. VNS