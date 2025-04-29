Politics & Law
Home Economy

Adjustment to petrol price regulation scheduled after National Reunification holiday

April 29, 2025 - 16:37
As Thursday, May 1, 2025, coincides with the Labour Day holiday, the next price adjustment following the session on April 24 will be postponed to May 5, 2025.
Customers refuel at a Petrolimex petrol station in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Department of Domestic Market Management and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced an adjustment to the petrol price regulation schedule due to the extended public holiday marking National Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1).

According to current regulations, petrol prices are typically adjusted every Thursday. However, as Thursday, May 1, 2025, coincides with the Labour Day holiday, the next price adjustment following the session on April 24 will be postponed to Monday, May 5, 2025, the first working day after the holiday.

This information was detailed in Official Dispatch No. 589/TTTN-XD, sent to Departments of Industry and Trade in centrally governed provinces and cities, key petrol traders, and petrol distribution businesses.

The decree states that if the regular adjustment day (Thursday) falls on a public holiday, the price regulation will be conducted on the first working day thereafter.

If Thursday marks the start of a holiday period, the adjustment must take place on the preceding Wednesday.

The adjustment aims to ensure that petrol price management remains continuous and compliant with regulations, while facilitating business activities and maintaining market stability during the upcoming extended holiday period. — VNS

