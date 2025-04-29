KCP Vietnam plans sugar and biomass expansion in Phú Yên

HÀ NỘI — KCP Vietnam Industries Limited has proposed increasing the processing capacity of its Sơn Hòa sugar plant to 15,000 tonnes of sugarcane per day, as well as launching phase two of its KCP Phú Yên Biomass Power Plant Project, which has a planned capacity of 45MW and a total investment of approximately US$60 million.

At a recent working session with the leadership of the Phú Yên Provincial People's Committee, Co-CEO of KCP Group Kavitha Dutt confirmed the group's hopes to continue expanding its investments in the locality. She asked provincial authorities to facilitate and guide the necessary procedures to ensure the timely implementation of these new projects.

Chairman of the Phú Yên People's Committee Tạ Anh Tuấn welcomed KCP Việt Nam’s investment expansion proposals. He noted that the province had already submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Industry and Trade to include the KCP biomass power project in the updated National Power Development Plan VIII.

The chairman also expressed his hope that KCP Group would further foster connections with Indian businesses and explore additional investment opportunities in Phú Yên across other sectors.

KCP Vietnam Industry Co Ltd is a member of the KCP Group, headquartered in India, which operates in the fields of sugar production, biomass power and agricultural products. KCP Vietnam has been present in Phú Yên since 2000, when it funded construction of the Sơn Hòa Sugar Factory, and is the largest foreign enterprise in the province’s sugar industry.

Since commencing operations in 2000 with an initial capacity of 2,500 tonnes of sugarcane per day, KCP Vietnam has undertaken four capital increases in Phú Yên. The KCP Phú Yên Biomass Power Plant, located in Sơn Hòa District, began construction in 2015 and has completed phase one with a capacity of 30MW, generating more than 70 million kWh annually.

According to its updated plan, KCP Vietnam aims to further enhance its production capacity and scale up its biomass energy projects to meet rising production demands and contribute more significantly to Phú Yên’s sustainable economic and energy development. — BIZHUB/VNS