NSRP hits 20 million safe manhours, maintains strong Q1 2025 performance

THANH HÓA — Nghi Sơn Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) has marked a major milestone, achieving over 20 million safe manhours without Lost Time Injury (LTI), while maintaining strong operations through the first quarter of 2025.

Operating at more than 110 per cent capacity, NSRP supplied 1.96 million tonnes of fuel to the domestic market in the first quarter and is targeting 2.29 million tonnes in the second quarter. The company continues to play a vital role in meeting Việt Nam’s fuel demand and ensuring national energy security.

The general director of NSRP, Kazutaka Yamato, said: “Safety is at the heart of everything we do. This achievement reflects the dedication and teamwork of our people.”

NSRP’s success is driven by a skilled workforce, strong management systems and a culture where safety and efficiency are prioritised. The company has also expanded refining capacity beyond itsoriginal design to better respond to market demands.

In recent years, NSRP has focused on strategic transformation, improving corporate governance and operational stability to ensure sustainable growth. The company reaffirms its commitment to close collaboration with the Government of Việt Nam, ministries, local authorities, sponsors, and stakeholders.

Established in 2008, NSRP is a US$9 billion joint venture located in Thanh Hóa Province, playing a vital role in Việt Nam’s energy sector with a refining capacity of 10 million tonnes annually. — VNS