Seven coffee producers recognised for outstanding specialty coffee

ĐẮK LẮK — Seven coffee production companies were recognised for their outstanding specialty coffees at the award ceremony of the 'Việt Nam Amazing Cup 2025' competition on Sunday, held in Buôn Ma Thuộc City, in the Central Highland city of Đắk Lắk.

The specialty coffee competition was launched by the Buôn Ma Thuột Coffee Association in October 2024 to discover and promote top-notch coffee that meets international standards for specialty coffee.

It received 149 coffee samples from 70 organisations and individuals, a total volume of 245 tonnes, of which 139 met the standards for specialty coffee. They were comprised of 92 Robusta samples and 47 Arabica.

After the final evaluation round, the top three Robusta producers and four Arabica producers were chosen to receive the awards.

In the Robusta category, the first prize went to An Coffee Farm in Lâm Hà District, Lâm Đồng Province, the second prize to Tình Farm in Ea H’leo District, Đắk Lắk Province and the third prize to Sucafina Việt Nam Co Ltd in Lâm Hà District, Lâm Đồng Province.

In the Arabica category, two first prizes were awarded to Pun Coffee Co Ltd in Hướng Hóa District, Quảng Trị Province, and 8Ro Production Trading Services JSC in Đà Lạt City, Lâm Đồng Province. Two third prizes were awarded to Dalat Natural - Quốc Lộc Co Ltd in Đà Lạt City, Lâm Đồng Province and Lê Đức Bình Farm in Hướng Hóa District, Quảng Trị Province.

The competition attracted participants across nine provinces and cities – Đắk Lắk, Lâm Đồng, Đắk Nông, Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Quảng Trị, Sơn La, HCM City and Hà Nội.

Speaking at the awards the vice chair of Đắk Lắk Province's People's Committee Nguyễn Thiên Văn said that through seven editions, the competition has become the focal point of a series of activities that promote Việt Nam's specialty coffee industry, from research, training and marketing, to domestic and international trade promotion.

"The farmers and producers of Việt Nam's specialty coffee are not only hardworking, but also highly creative, agile and constantly updating trends to meet the most demanding requirements of both domestic and international markets." — BIZHUB/VNS