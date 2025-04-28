Việt Nam exports nearly half of its tilapia to the US market

HÀ NỘI — Tilapia export turnover reached nearly US$14 million in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 131 per cent increase year-on-year, according to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Notably, the US remained Việt Nam’s largest tilapia buyer, with import value exceeding $6 million, three times higher than the same period last year and accounting for 46 per cent of the country’s total tilapia export turnover.

In 2024, Việt Nam’s total tilapia exports soared to $41 million, up 138 per cent compared to the previous year. Exports to the US market witnessed an impressive leap, reaching $19 million, representing a remarkable 572 per cent year-on-year growth. Main products include frozen whole tilapia and frozen fillets, which are increasingly favoured by American consumers.

According to VASEP, the global tilapia market reached an estimated value of $10.6 billion in 2024 and is forecast to expand to $14.5 billion by 2033. With global consumption growing at an average annual rate of 13 per cent and US import demand estimated at around 200,000 tonnes of tilapia per year, the growth potential for Việt Nam’s tilapia sector remains considerable.

Việt Nam currently ranks fifth in Asia for tilapia production, following China, Indonesia, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

Boasting favourable conditions such as a stable tropical climate (27–32°C), vast water surface areas in the Mekong Delta (approximately 3,300 hectares) and extensive experience from the tra fish (pangasius) industry, Việt Nam has an ideal foundation to develop its tilapia sector with low costs, short farming cycles and the potential to boost productivity through advanced pond farming technologies.

Vietnamese tilapia products are making increasingly strong inroads into demanding markets such as the European Union, highlighting the sector’s improving competitiveness. In particular, the imposition of anti-dumping tariffs of up to 125 per cent on Chinese tilapia exports to the US presents a rare opportunity for Việt Nam to expand its market share.

However, VASEP also warned that the domestic tilapia industry faces several challenges.

The sector remains heavily dependent on imported feed, while rising logistics costs, driven by trade tensions, are putting additional pressure on production.

Weaknesses in the supply chain and a shortage of internationally certified processing facilities are other significant hurdles. Moreover, increasingly stringent requirements regarding food safety, traceability and sustainable labour practices demand that Vietnamese enterprises raise their production standards to meet global expectations.

Competition from other exporters, such as Brazil and China, remains intense, necessitating continuous investment in quality improvement and value addition to maintain and expand Việt Nam’s market position.

Despite challenges, strong export growth and opportunities from global trade shifts position Việt Nam’s tilapia industry for promising growth in the coming years. — BIZHUB/VNS