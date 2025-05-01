CT Innovation Hub opens in HCM City

HCM CITY — CT Group on Wednesday officially launched the CT Innovation Hub in District 3, HCM City, marking a fresh approach to innovation centre models in Việt Nam.

Unlike conventional centres, the CT Innovation Hub is designed to operate as a fully integrated 4.0 innovation ecosystem — connecting domestic and international resources, nurturing emerging technology industries, and providing a platform for young Vietnamese talents to engage in practical, high-tech applications.

Speaking at the launch, CT Group Chairman Trần Kim Chung said: “The hub will contribute to building a sustainable innovation ecosystem and help mobilise the creativity of Việt Nam’s younger generation. Innovation must go beyond slogans and be realised through genuine, effective action.”

The centre will focus on nine priority technology sectors: semiconductors, artificial intelligence, UAVs, digital green currency, carbon credits, zero-emission housing, quantum computing, new energy, and gene-cell technology. All technologies showcased and operated at the hub have been developed in Việt Nam.

The launch comes against the backdrop of broader national efforts to enhance innovation capacity. Việt Nam ranked 44th in the 2024 Global Innovation Index, up four places from the previous year. However, challenges remain: startup failure rates are high, innovation centres have delivered limited economic impact, and the country faces a significant brain drain, with many students opting to stay abroad after completing their studies.

CT Innovation Hub forms part of the Innovation Hub Alliance (IHA), which connects over 60 domestic and 100 international innovation centres. The network seeks to foster global collaboration and technology transfer while strengthening Việt Nam’s position in the global innovation landscape. — VNS