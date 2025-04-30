Major enterprises on SCIC's 2025 divestment list

HÀ NỘI — The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has announced its divestment plan for 2025, identifying 31 companies targeted for capital reduction.

This strategic initiative highlights the Government's commitment to streamlining state ownership in key sectors and enhancing market efficiency.

Among the notable transactions is the planned divestment of 5.7 per cent of shares in FPT Corporation (FPT), a leading technology firm with a market capitalisation exceeding VNĐ161 trillion (around US$6.8 billion).

SCIC's current stake is valued at VNĐ839.8 billion, positioning it as the second-largest shareholder behind FPT's chairman, Trương Gia Bình.

The divestment list also includes significant enterprises such as the Vietnam Seafood Corporation (Seaprodex), Tiền Phong Plastic Joint Stock Company, Domesco Medical Import Export JSC, Hải Phong Thermal Power JSC and Quảng Ninh Thermal Power Joint Stock Company.

Notably, shares of Hà Giang Mineral and Mechanics JSC have surged to VNĐ322,000 per share on April 28. If SCIC successfully divests its 46.6 per cent stake, it could generate approximately VNĐ1.89 trillion.

SCIC recently completed a successful divestment from Thăng Long JSC via an auction on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) in late December 2024, which led to significant trading activity and price increases in Thăng Long’s shares.

In addition, SCIC is preparing for a competitive sale of shares in Domesco, with an auction scheduled for May 12, starting at VNĐ1.531 trillion for over 12 million shares.

The Ministry of Finance has set ambitious targets for 2025, aiming to finalise the restructuring of state-owned enterprises and complete divestments in firms where the government no longer holds significant stakes.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy outlined in Decision No. 690/QD-TTg, approved by the Prime Minister on July 17, 2024, which details SCIC's restructuring plan through the end of 2025.

From 2021 to 2024, the government successfully divested from 15 enterprises, achieving a book value of VNĐ405.2 billion and generating revenue of VNĐ656.9 billion.

The plan for 2025 includes additional divestments from 131 state-owned enterprises, projected to yield approximately VNĐ10.04 trillion. — BIZHUB/VNS