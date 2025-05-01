Việt Nam hopes for stronger economic ties with Venezuela: ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always attaches importance to the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Venezuela, and wishes to intensify bilateral economic, trade and investment ties for the sake of the two peoples, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ.

He made the remark at the Việt Nam - Venezuela Business Forum 2025, held on April 29 as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The diplomat noted that current trade relations between the two countries remain modest and are not yet commensurate with their potential, strengths or political relationship.

He called on businesses, especially private enterprises, from both sides to maintain regular communications and explore appropriate cooperation mechanisms to help strengthen economic and trade links in the time ahead.

In his speech, President of the Caracas Stock Exchange (BVC) Jose Grasso Vecchio congratulated the Vietnamese people on the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, describing this as a significant milestone that serves as a strong stepping stone for Việt Nam to confidently enter a new era of national construction and development.

Carlos Enrique Herrera, President of the National Superintendence of Securities (SUNAVAL), expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements, particularly in boosting economic growth in tandem with improving people’s living standards.

He also commended the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela for co-organising the forum, seeing it as an opportunity for the business communities of both countries to explore cooperation and investment chances, thereby enhancing bilateral trade.

At the forum, Vietnamese and Venezuelan businesses shared information about their markets' potential, strengths and demand to seek collaboration opportunities across various sectors.

On this occasion, Oswaldo Hernandez, Chairman of the Venezuela - Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce (CAVENVIET), and Nguyễn Khắc Hoàng, General Director of Hoàng Gia Việt International Food JSC, signed a memorandum of understanding to promote and distribute Vietnamese agricultural machinery in Venezuela and the broader Latin American market. — VNS