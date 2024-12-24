Politics & Law
Hà Nội promotion month - connecting businesses and consumers

December 24, 2024 - 17:53
Hà Nội Promotion Month is a series of vibrant celebrations connecting businesses with consumers, promoting Vietnamese goods, and boosting local brands. Hà Nội citizens are excited to seal deals and have opportunities at the programme.

Quality for the people

The ‘Made in Vietnam 2024’ Goods Week has attracted more than a hundred businesses from 30 provinces across the country, marking a significant event in the promotion of Vietnamese-made products.
Market mixed as foreign bloc restarts net buying

Market breadth remained negative, with 184 stocks declining, 143 advancing and 44 unchanged. Liquidity surged to VNĐ15.9 trillion (approximately US$624.35 million), marking a 29.2 per cent increase compared to the previous session.
VN seafood export surpass 2024 goal of $10 billion

Việt Nam’s seafood export in 2024 has surpassed its target of US$10 billion despite many challenges related to the market, logistics and materials, according to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

