Quality for the people

Market breadth remained negative, with 184 stocks declining, 143 advancing and 44 unchanged. Liquidity surged to VNĐ15.9 trillion (approximately US$624.35 million), marking a 29.2 per cent increase compared to the previous session.
Việt Nam’s seafood export in 2024 has surpassed its target of US$10 billion despite many challenges related to the market, logistics and materials, according to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).
Vietnamese small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are showing remarkable resilience in overcoming the challenges of globalisation, according to a newly-released report entitled SMB Ambitions Barometer for Việt Nam by Payoneer.
Many businesses have achieved remarkable growth by leveraging e-commerce platforms, while cross-border retail sales have surged with increasing participation from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).