Home Economy

Quality for the people

December 24, 2024 - 17:49
The ‘Made in Vietnam 2024’ Goods Week has attracted more than a hundred businesses from 30 provinces across the country, marking a significant event in the promotion of Vietnamese-made products.

More on this story

Economy

Market mixed as foreign bloc restarts net buying

Market breadth remained negative, with 184 stocks declining, 143 advancing and 44 unchanged. Liquidity surged to VNĐ15.9 trillion (approximately US$624.35 million), marking a 29.2 per cent increase compared to the previous session.
Economy

VN seafood export surpass 2024 goal of $10 billion

Việt Nam’s seafood export in 2024 has surpassed its target of US$10 billion despite many challenges related to the market, logistics and materials, according to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

