Economy

Practical innovations

November 05, 2024 - 17:29
Recent cooperation between InfraSen, a start-up in semiconductor technology, and MK Group, a leading company in technology, has shown an encouraging sign of unity between scientists and economists. The MK Group will help produce a thermal image core sensor of InfraSen for domestic and overseas markets. Let’s listen to insiders’ voices about semiconductor device production in Việt Nam!

