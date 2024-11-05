Thousands of visitors expected at the Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2024

HÀ NỘI — The Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2024 exhibition, running from November 6-9 at the Hanoi International Exhibition Center (ICE), promises to be a dynamic event for the food and beverage industry.

Celebrating its 10th year, this international exhibition brings together over 300 exhibitors from eight countries, anticipating a turnout of more than 10,000 visitors.

The F&B sector in Việt Nam has seen impressive growth, with 2024 revenues already approaching those of the previous year. The expanding middle class and Gen Z are key drivers, while a strong tourism rebound has also boosted the market. Recent policies like the minimum wage increase are expected to further stimulate spending, creating fertile ground for F&B growth as the year ends.

The exhibition is a critical opportunity for businesses to showcase products, network with industry partners and explore collaboration. Major companies like Tan Nhat Huong, TH Group and Golden Farm will present their latest products, ranging from baked goods and quick meals to smoothie syrups and premium tea ingredients. Additionally, suppliers of F&B machinery and packaging, such as V.M.S and NEW DIAMOND, will exhibit cutting-edge solutions.

The event will feature a range of activities, including a Business Matching Program to facilitate one-on-one meetings, a series of industry-focused seminars and a business forum led by Chengdu Business Development Promotion Association. There will also be exclusive classes, such as a free one-day bartender workshop, and a 'Check-in for Gifts & Lucky Draw' to engage attendees.

Through this mix of exhibitions, forums and hands-on sessions, Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2024 aims to provide a valuable platform for collaboration and innovation, positioning the Vietnamese F&B industry for sustainable growth. - VNS