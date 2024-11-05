Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Thousands of visitors expected at the Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2024

November 05, 2024 - 16:18
The Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2024 exhibition, running from November 6-9 at the Hanoi International Exhibition Center (ICE), promises to be a dynamic event for the food and beverage industry.
Visitors see products at a pavilion during the Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2024 exhibition, in HCM City last year. — Photo of Vinexad

HÀ NỘI — The Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2024 exhibition, running from November 6-9 at the Hanoi International Exhibition Center (ICE), promises to be a dynamic event for the food and beverage industry.

Celebrating its 10th year, this international exhibition brings together over 300 exhibitors from eight countries, anticipating a turnout of more than 10,000 visitors.

The F&B sector in Việt Nam has seen impressive growth, with 2024 revenues already approaching those of the previous year. The expanding middle class and Gen Z are key drivers, while a strong tourism rebound has also boosted the market. Recent policies like the minimum wage increase are expected to further stimulate spending, creating fertile ground for F&B growth as the year ends.

The exhibition is a critical opportunity for businesses to showcase products, network with industry partners and explore collaboration. Major companies like Tan Nhat Huong, TH Group and Golden Farm will present their latest products, ranging from baked goods and quick meals to smoothie syrups and premium tea ingredients. Additionally, suppliers of F&B machinery and packaging, such as V.M.S and NEW DIAMOND, will exhibit cutting-edge solutions.

The event will feature a range of activities, including a Business Matching Program to facilitate one-on-one meetings, a series of industry-focused seminars and a business forum led by Chengdu Business Development Promotion Association. There will also be exclusive classes, such as a free one-day bartender workshop, and a 'Check-in for Gifts & Lucky Draw' to engage attendees.

Through this mix of exhibitions, forums and hands-on sessions, Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam 2024 aims to provide a valuable platform for collaboration and innovation, positioning the Vietnamese F&B industry for sustainable growth. - VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Vietfood & Beverage - Propack Vietnam begins

More than 900 exhibitors from 20 countries and territories are showcasing products and technologies at the 28th International Exhibition on Food & Beverage and Food Processing, Packaging Technology & Equipment that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

see also

More on this story

Economy

PM urges national brands to expand towards a green future

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urged enterprises with recognised national brands to renew growth drivers towards a green future at a ceremony to honour Việt Nam national brands jointly held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the National Brand Council in Hà Nội on Monday.
Economy

New solutions needed for urgent power projects

To meet the electricity demand with a growth rate of about ten per cent each year, the annual investment volume in power sources and grids must reach US$7.6 billion. That places a large financial burden on State-owned economic groups such as Việt Nam Electricity (EVN), Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and Việt Nam Industry Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin).

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom