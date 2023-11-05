RoK’s Jeju Air opens Incheon-Đà Lạt service

SEOUL — Jeju Air, the Republic of Korea’s biggest low-cost carrier, will add the Incheon-Đà Lạt route to its flight network to Việt Nam from December 20, with seven round trips a week.

In an announcement on Friday, the airline said the flight will depart from Incheon at 10.20pm, and arrive in Đà Lạt at 1.30am (local time). The return leg from Đà Lạt will depart at 2.30am and land at Incheon airport at 9.30am the same day.

When this new route commences, Jeju Air will be operating flights connecting Incheon and Đà Lạt, Nha Trang, Phú Quốc, Hà Nội and HCM City, and Busan and Đà Nẵng. Jeju Air holds the leading position among the RoK's airlines in terms of the number of routes to the Southeast Asian country.

To celebrate the launch of the new route, Jeju Air is offering discounted flight tickets from 10.00am on November 7 to 5.00pm on November 21 for flights between December 20, 2023 and March 30, 2024.

The Incheon-Đà Lạt route is set to enhance convenience and improve accessibility for travellers. With the added benefits of discounted fares and a wealth of tourist attractions, Việt Nam’s enchanting city of Đà Lạt is now more accessible and enticing than ever before.

Bestowed with year-round cool climate, green pine forests, misty landscapes, and resplendent architectural gems dating back to the colonial era, the resort town of Đà Lạt in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng has been a well-known destination both at home and abroad. — VNS