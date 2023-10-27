Vietjet receives the 101st aircraft

HCM CITY — Vietjet took delivery of the 101st aircraft at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City on Thursday.

The arrival of the new 240-seat A321neo ACF aircraft represents Vietjet's commitment to constant fleet expansion, with a total of 384 aircraft on order from leading manufacturers worldwide, the airline said in a statement.

In 2023 alone, Vietjet has continuously introduced new aircraft, furthering its mission to conquer the skies and fulfil the flight dreams of millions of passengers worldwide.

Adorned with their vibrant red-and-yellow livery and featuring the iconic "Hello Việt Nam" song onboard, Vietjet's fleet has reached numerous destinations across the globe. Despite the challenges faced, Vietjet has successfully served over 178 million passengers, connecting countries and contributing to business ties and trade opportunities.

The introduction of the new A321neo ACF aircraft allows Vietjet to achieve significant reductions in fuel consumption, with at least a 16 per cent decrease, as well as up to 75 per cent less noise and up to 50 per cent fewer emissions.

Boasting the world's leading modern fleet with optimised operating costs, Vietjet aims to provide passengers with more affordable flights while also prioritising environmental protection and sustainable development.

Since 2019, Vietjet has been the first airline worldwide to operate the new A321neo ACF 240-seat aircraft. — VNS