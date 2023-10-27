Biaxially oriented plastic film production plant opens in Bình Dương

BÌNH DƯƠNG — A.J. Plast Vietnam Co has inaugurated a 70,000sq.m biaxially oriented plastic film production plant in the southern province of Bình Dương.

The factory's core products include biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and biaxially oriented polyethylene trephthalate (BOPET) firms, both serving as essential raw materials for flexible packaging industry in a wide range of applications such as household products, agriculture, and pet food.

Prasan Onwong, General Director of A.J. Plast Vietnam, said that the packaging sector in Việt Nam boasted considerable growth prospects, particularly in the domain of flexible packaging, which predominantly utilises BOPP and BOPET films.

"Our operations are not only efficient but also environmentally friendly, as we prioritise the extensive use of recycled raw materials. This steadfast commitment to both industrial expansion and ecological responsibility underscores our dedication to advancing Việt Nam's flexible packaging industry towards sustainable development,” he said.

In terms of production capacity, the initial BOPP production line is geared to deliver 30,000 tonnes annually.

The factory is currently planning to expand its capabilities with the construction of the second production line dedicated to BOPET, marking a significant milestone as the first-ever plant in Việt Nam to produce this product. The expansion is projected to yield an annual capacity of 36,000 tonnes each year, further fortifying the factory's contribution to the plastic film industry.

The company is a subsidiary of A.J. Plast PLC – South East Asia’s largest BO film producer, and an associate company of SCGC, under SCG Chemicals (SCGC). — VNS