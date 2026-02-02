Japan PM Takaichi, UK counterpart Starmer to boost critical minerals supply chain

TOKYO — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and visiting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer agreed that the two countries will boost their cooperation in the security field, including economic security, during their talks in Tokyo on Saturday.

Under the agreement, the countries will work together to strengthen the supply chain of critical minerals and accelerate progress in trilateral development of next-generation fighter aircraft among Japan, the UK and Italy.

The two leaders also agreed on establishing the Japan-UK Strategic Cyber Partnership, which will serve as a bilateral comprehensive framework for cooperation in the cyber field.

The meeting, which included a working dinner, lasted about 90 minutes.

Starmer just finished a visit to China before arriving in Japan.

Takaichi said at the start of the meeting that cooperation between Japan and Britain “symbolises the inseparability of the security of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific.” Starmer added that the cooperation between the two countries has progressed remarkably in all fields. In a joint news conference after their talks, Starmer revealed that he invited Takaichi to Britain.

During their talks, the two leaders discussed concrete measures to deepen cooperation between their countries.

In the field of security, they agreed on accelerating joint development of next-generation fighter aircraft, which are expected to be deployed in around 2035. They also confirmed holding a so-called two-plus-two meeting of their foreign and defense ministers within this year.

They also agreed to promote cooperation among like-minded countries to strengthen the supply chain for critical minerals, including rare earths.

They also shared views to expand partnership on advanced technologies, such as space and artificial intelligence, as well as energy and decarbonisation.

At the joint press conference following their talks, Takaichi said that Japan and Britain will advance Japan-UK cooperation in cyber security in a strategic manner. Through the partnership, the two countries will upgrade their cooperation on cyber security by sharing intelligence on cyber threats and strengthening capabilities to respond to attacks by foreign powers.

They confirmed their intention to strengthen Japan-UK cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, an initiative Takaichi intends to advance. — The Yomiuri Shimbun/ANN