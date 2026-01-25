Myanmar enters final phase of general election

HÀ NỘI — Myanmar on Sunday morning officially entered the third and final phase of its general election, with polling stations opening simultaneously in around 60 townships across the country.

The general election is conducted in three phases. The first took place on December 28, 2025, in 102 townships, followed by the second on January 11 in 100 townships.

Following the conclusion of the first two phases of voting, the lists of elected representatives for the Pyithu Hluttaw (lower house), the Amyotha Hluttaw (upper house), and the Region and State Hluttaws (region and state parliaments) have been released in succession.

About 5,000 candidates from 57 political parties were contesting seats in the Pyithu Hluttaw, the Amyotha Hluttaw, and the Region and State Hluttaws.

The election will decide the elected members of the Union Parliament (Pyithu Hluttaw and Amyotha Hluttaw) and State and Region Parliaments; the new Union Parliament will then elect a new president, who will form a new Union Government.

Myanmar's last general election was held in November 2020. — VNA/VNS