Thailand unveils economic development blueprint

BANGKOK — Thailand’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has released the outline of the 14th National Economic and Social Development Plan, aiming to drive growth by advancing smart agriculture, healthcare services, and future-oriented industries.

Danucha Pichayanan, NESDC secretary-general, said the 14th plan is scheduled to take effect from 2028 to 2032. He said the central objective of the plan is to boost national economic growth, arguing that without sufficient growth the country will struggle to distribute benefits and welfare effectively across different groups.

He said Thailand must strengthen its existing industries while pushing into new ones, which will require faster investment and development in strategically important sectors. These priorities fall into two main areas.

First are industries where Thailand already has strong potential, such as agriculture and wellness. These sectors, he said, must be reshaped through greater use of technology and higher-skilled labour.

Agriculture in particular remains the livelihood base for much of the population, and shifting towards “smart farming” would help raise yields and deliver real income distribution to rural communities.

Second are future industries in global demand, such as semiconductor manufacturing, alongside stronger investment in innovation and environmental priorities.

Whether it is food or wellness, Thailand must focus on quality and niche markets rather than competing on volume, he said.

Danucha also stressed the importance of working closely with the private sector. He said the public sector must coordinate more effectively with businesses, noting that the NESDC has been working through a platform known as “Reinvent Thailand” to address bottlenecks that slow private-sector operations and delay projects.

He said the platform is designed to overcome policy discontinuity and give the private sector a larger role in raising issues. — VNA/VNS