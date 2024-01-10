Tourism diversification

Society
January 10, 2024 - 15:49
Since Việt Nam fully reopened its doors to tourists, many challenges have arisen to fully tap into this sector. But hotels, resorts, and those who work in the industry, are doing all they can to make the country a top spot for international holidaymakers.

Travel

A journey through history and culture in Cự Đà Village

Situated on the serene banks of the Nhuệ River, just 20km from the centre of Hà Nội, the village is part of Cự Khê Commune in Thanh Oai District. It proudly preserves the authentic characteristics of a Vietnamese village, with its communal roofs, banyan trees and water wharves.
Travel

Huế-Đà Nẵng tourism train to open

Tourists can take the train and stop at rural and lagoon destinations such as Hương Thủy, Cầu Hai, Truồi, Thừa Lưu and Lăng Cô in Huế during the railway adventure.
Travel

Mù Cang Chải Ripening Rice Season

Is there anywhere better to take that perfect picture? Mù Cang Chải in northern Việt Nam has some of the most spectacular scenery in the world. Just check out those amazing golden rice terraces, you won’t be disappointed.
Travel

Young ambassadors for Hà Nội

When it comes to seeing a city, a little bit of local knowledge goes a long way. And in Hà Nội, many students are taking visitors around the sights free of charge. They are part of the Hanoi Free Tour Guides initiative and are not just showing people around, but also making friends along the way.

