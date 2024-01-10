Tourism diversification

Since Việt Nam fully reopened its doors to tourists, many challenges have arisen to fully tap into this sector. But hotels, resorts, and those who work in the industry, are doing all they can to make the country a top spot for international holidaymakers.
Situated on the serene banks of the Nhuệ River, just 20km from the centre of Hà Nội, the village is part of Cự Khê Commune in Thanh Oai District. It proudly preserves the authentic characteristics of a Vietnamese village, with its communal roofs, banyan trees and water wharves.
Is there anywhere better to take that perfect picture? Mù Cang Chải in northern Việt Nam has some of the most spectacular scenery in the world. Just check out those amazing golden rice terraces, you won’t be disappointed.
When it comes to seeing a city, a little bit of local knowledge goes a long way. And in Hà Nội, many students are taking visitors around the sights free of charge. They are part of the Hanoi Free Tour Guides initiative and are not just showing people around, but also making friends along the way.
Situated at the foot of an arc-shaped limestone mountain overlooking the plains of Sài Sơn Commune, the pagoda stands among picturesque villages in a mesmerising mountainous landscape akin to a realm of enchantment.