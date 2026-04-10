Tay Ho Half Marathon returns with 10,000 runners

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — The sixth season of the Tay Ho Half Marathon Powered by BIM Group will welcome more than 10,000 runners to check-in the iconic route around West Lake, the Hà Nội City’s largest natural lake and most romantic and legendary landmark, on April 12.

According to organisers, the unique route will connect many prominent historical and cultural sites such as the Tây Hồ Palace, Trấn Quốc Pagoda and the lush green paths along West Lake. This is not only a test of physical fitness but also an opportunity to discover a distinctive cultural experience, allowing athletes and tourists to appreciate the historical depth of Thăng Long - Hà Nội.

These are some of the reasons Tay Ho Half Marathon is a 'must-run' for many people, making the race one of the most popular in the city.

Under the theme of Thăng Long Spirit, runners will show with their strength, resilience and pride in every stride, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere in three distances of 5km, 15km and 21km in the heart of the capital.

Runners are encouraged to wear cosplay with their unique and creative outfits contributing to a vibrant and colourful Runners' Festival.

More than just a race, the marathon organised by VRace promises an emotional journey, where every step is energised by high-energy cheering stations that line the entire course.

Along the route, vibrant cheering zones and lively music stages keep the atmosphere electric with pounding drumbeats, dynamic sounds, and uplifting melodies that inspire runners to keep pushing forward.

Adding to the excitement, cheer squads from various clubs, running communities and live bands will create a powerful wave of motivation. Thunderous applause, enthusiastic high-fives, and radiant smiles give runners the extra boost they need to conquer every kilometre of the challenge.

The organising committee want to make it a journey of inspiration, new milestones, and unforgettable moments for all participants.

A total prize fund of VNĐ200 million will be delivered to the winners along with prestigious trophies and various gifts from the sponsors.

The exclusive Course Record Breaker awards for the 21km distance are also available. The two milestones to beat are 1hr 6.18min in the men's side and 1:15.44 in the women's.

Prior to the race day, an expo will officially open on April 10 at the Tây Hồ Creative Cultural Space.

In addition to race kits and final touches for the tournament, runners will have many sideline activities to enjoy.

There will be a talkshow featuring outstanding members from running clubs across Hà Nội talking about authentic perspectives and inspiring stories about practical insights about running journeys, club culture and how running connects people.

Meanwhile an exclusive talkshow by a nutrition expert and wellness and fitness manager will help runners better understand how to fuel their body effectively to optimise performance and break through on the race course.

Last year, Nguyễn Trung Cường won the men's 21km category with his result the current record of the tournament while Nguyễn Thị Oanh took the women's 21km title. — VNS