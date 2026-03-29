Son denies weight problem, says he's ready to score against Malaysia

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's most applauded naturalized forward, Nguyễn Xuân Son, confirmed that he is at 100 per cent fitness and promised to do his best against Malaysia national football team when the two sides meet in the final AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers match on Tuesday.

Son returned to the national team after nearly one year on the sidelines due to an injury he sustained in the AFF Cup 2024.

Many commentators criticised his performance in Việt Nam’s match against Bangladesh national football team on March 26, as he missed several clear chances and also faced criticism over his weight.

“Prior to the match, I had a little problem with my leg, but it is alright now. I have recovered well and am back my best form," said Son.

Responding to head coach Kim Sang-sik's concerns about his flexibility and movement, as well as comments about his weight, Son said that muscle is different from fat and he does not pay much attention about public speculation.

He said he believes that public opinion often changes drastically depending on the outcome of a match. When he scores, people believe everything is fine, but if he doesn't, people find things to complain about.

Looking towards the next match, Son — the AFF Cup's top scorer — said he is excited, because he will be playing on the familiar field at Thiên Trường Stadium, home of his club Thép Xanh Nam Định FC.

“Thiên Trường is very special to me, like my home. I’ve been waiting for this opportunity to play a match like this for a long time. Playing there makes everything even more meaningful,” he said, adding that he hopes to score a goal and secure a win for Việt Nam as birthday gifts, as his birthday falls the day after the match.

It will also be the second time that Son will partner fellow foreign-born player Đỗ Hoàng Hên in the front line, once again forming striking partnership that helped Nam Định win the V.League 2024-25 season.

Son said they just need more time to find the best connection with each other and other teammates. They will then play with 100 per cent of their ability to help Việt Nam beat Malaysia, he said.

Malaysia's coach Peter Cklamovski and his 28 players landed in Việt Nam on March 28 and travelled directly to Ninh Bình Province.

Among them, 13 players are naturalised or of mixed nationality, including Dominic Tan, Daniel Ting, Quentin Cheng, Endrick, Ryan Lambert, Nooa Laine, Ezequiel Aguero and Paulo Josue.

Dion Cools, Daniel Ting and Endrick also play for clubs abroad.

The team will have two training sessions before facing Việt Nam in a formal match, as the hosts have already qualified for the finals. Meanwhile Malaysia have been eliminated after points were deducted over player eligibility issues.

"The match is important for two reasons. First, it is a game to restore our honour. Second, it is a revenge match," said Cklamovski.

The match will kick off at 7pm and will be aired live on VTV7.

People can still buy tickets at the stadium booth, with prices starting from VNĐ200,000. — VNS