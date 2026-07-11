Tourist canoe carrying foreign tourists capsized in Phú Quốc, 15 confirmed dead so far

AN GIANG — A canoe transporting 32 Indian tourists and four crew members has capsized at Phú Quốc’s An Thới Sea at around 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

According to the local authority, the canoe operated by Ocean Pearl Island Company was transporting the tourists from Mây Rút Ngoài Island back to An Thới Port, when it suddenly capsized amid strong wave and wind condition, causing everyone to fall over.

Police, military, medical personnel and vehicles were quickly deployed to the scene to rescue the victims.

According to the local media, 15 tourists were found dead while 21 were found alive (including two currently in critical condition).

A tourism boat rider who joined in the rescue effort reportedly said that at the time of the incident, there were large waves but no rain, and other tourism boats were operating.

The An Giang People’s Committee has submitted a quick report to the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the incident.

Mây Rút Ngoài Island is a popular tourism destination in Phú Quốc.

Investigations into the incident is underway. More updates to follow. — VNS