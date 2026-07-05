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Vietnamese community in Venezuela backs rescue team on humanitarian mission

July 05, 2026 - 16:52
All members of the Vietnamese rescue team in Venezuela have maintained strict discipline, a strong sense of responsibility and unwavering focus when carrying out search, rescue and disaster recovery tasks, with the determination to successfully fulfil the international humanitarian mission entrusted by the Party, State and military.
Vietnamese rescuers search for victims trapped beneath the rubble in Venezuela. VNA/VNS Photo

LA GUAIRA — Members of the Vietnamese community and staff of Việt Nam's representative agencies in Venezuela visited and encouraged the Vietnamese rescue team carrying out an international humanitarian mission in La Guaira state on Saturday (local time).

During the meeting, held in a warm atmosphere of solidarity, representatives of the Vietnamese community and diplomatic missions inquired about the team's health and living conditions, as well as the progress of work and the challenges it has faced while supporting disaster response efforts in Venezuela. Community members also shared updates on the lives and activities of Vietnamese people living in the South American country.

On behalf of the rescue team, Maj. Gen. Phạm Văn Tỵ, Deputy Director of the Rescue and Salvage Department under the General Staff of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) and head of the rescue mission in Venezuela, expressed his gratitude for the timely support and encouragement from the Vietnamese community.

He said the team has encountered difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions during its operations. However, all members have maintained strict discipline, a strong sense of responsibility and unwavering focus when carrying out search, rescue and disaster recovery tasks, with the determination to successfully fulfil the international humanitarian mission entrusted by the Party, State and military.

The visit also included an exchange with young members of the Vietnamese community in Venezuela. Tỵ stressed that the younger generation would serve as a bridge connecting the people of Việt Nam and Venezuela in the future, urging them to preserve and promote Việt Nam's proud traditions and the noble values embodied by the "Uncle Hồ's Soldiers."

He encouraged the young people to uphold the spirit of compassion, solidarity and mutual support, helping one another overcome challenges and build a strong Vietnamese community in Venezuela while contributing to the long-standing friendship between the two nations. — VNA/VNS

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