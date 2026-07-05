Traffic law crackdown

A taxpayer without dependents can be eligible for deductions of up to VNĐ19.4 million (US$737) per month, while those with one dependent can deduct up to VNĐ25.6 million ($974) per month, if certain expenses are incurred.
Search operations have also become more efficient through the combined use of map coordinates, on-site surveys, witness accounts and ground-penetrating radar, improving accuracy while reducing excavation time and workload.
The parties agreed to jointly implement Japanese language programmes for Vietnamese students, study the development of a Japanese-language proficiency assessment system for children, organise cultural and educational exchanges, and strengthen links between Vietnamese and Japanese educational institutions.
The northern coast braced on Saturday as Typhoon Maysak neared, with Quảng Ninh Province and Hải Phòng City ordering evacuations, recalling boats to port, stockpiling essentials and mobilising rescue forces amid flood and landslide warnings.
Vietnamese authorities are investigating an alleged assault committed by a Vietnamese citizen in India, in a case that highlights the country's ability to prosecute certain criminal offences committed overseas.