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Traffic law crackdown

July 05, 2026 - 11:02
As international tourism surges in Việt Nam, authorities in Khánh Hòa Province are stepping up traffic enforcement to make sure foreign visitors are safe and abide by the rules of the road.

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Society

Việt Nam, Japan seek to expand educational cooperation

The parties agreed to jointly implement Japanese language programmes for Vietnamese students, study the development of a Japanese-language proficiency assessment system for children, organise cultural and educational exchanges, and strengthen links between Vietnamese and Japanese educational institutions.

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