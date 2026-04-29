PM hails U17 football team’s ASEAN triumph, sets sights higher

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on Wednesday met and congratulated Việt Nam’s national U17 men’s football team after they secured the gold medal at the 2026 ASEAN U-17 Boys' Championship in Indonesia.

Presenting a certificate of merit to the team, the PM praised their championship run as a compelling and remarkable journey marked by resilience, determination, and a strong competitive spirit. The team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, recording four wins and one draw while scoring 19 goals.

He noted that these achievements demonstrate not only technical ability but also growing maturity in controlling matches and delivering decisive victories.

The leader said this success reflects years of sustained effort and development, built on the dedication of players and coaches across generations. It is also the result of strong support from families, encouragement from fans nationwide, and coordinated efforts by ministries and sectors — particularly the culture, sports and tourism sector — in nurturing young talent and providing favourable conditions for training.

He emphasised that the victory carries significance beyond sports, sending a powerful message about the qualities of the Vietnamese people in the new development stage — resilience, ambition, confidence, discipline, and unity. He showed his belief that the team will maintain momentum, continue striving for greater achievements, and live up to the trust and support of football lovers nationwide.

While acknowledging the regional title as a proud milestone, the Government leader stressed that it is only a starting point. He urged the team to set more ambitious goals and working towards elevating Vietnamese football to the continental level and gradually establishing a presence on the global stage.

Looking ahead, the team will compete in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026, which also serves as qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup. The PM called on the coaching staff and players to intensify training, uphold their winning spirit, and compete with determination, fairness, and integrity.

He urged the Vietnam Football Federation and related bodies to refine policies, invest in infrastructure and training conditions, and enhance the application of science, technology, and sports medicine; build mechanisms to nurture and attract talent, alongside a comprehensive development strategy, to advance Vietnamese sports and football in a structured, modern, and distinctive way.

The PM affirmed that the Government will continue to accompany and create optimal conditions for the sustainable and professional development of Vietnamese sports, contributing to enhancing the country’s international position.

Head coach Cristiano Roland highlighted the support from Party and State leaders, relevant sectors, and fans as a vital source of motivation for the young players to keep improving.

He said the team’s next major target is the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026, and that it will focus fully on preparation, technical improvement, and tactical refinement to perform at their best on the continental stage, he said. — VNA/VNS