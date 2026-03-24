Murals, training bring new momentum to marine conservation in Lý Sơn

QUẢNG NGÃI — AkzoNobel, in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Lý Sơn Marine Protected Area (MPA) Management Board, and the Quảng Ngãi Fisheries Association, has organised marine conservation training for local fishers and teachers in Lý Sơn Special Zone (SZ), alongside an exterior renovation and community mural project on An Bình Island under its Let’s Colour initiative, themed “Born to be Wild.”

The activities are part of a memorandum of understanding between AkzoNobel Vietnam and IUCN to strengthen marine conservation in Việt Nam, particularly the protection of sea turtles and other marine species.

From October 2025 to February 2026, the partners renovated more than 17,000 square metres on An Bình Island, repainting 83 houses, An Vĩnh Kindergarten & Primary School, and the Ông Mausoleum. They also created 20 new murals to raise awareness of sea turtle and marine conservation, while restoring community spaces and earlier artworks damaged by harsh weather.

The project has enhanced the island’s landscape, supported tourism development, reduced pressure on marine resources, and improved local livelihoods.

As part of the initiative, AkzoNobel donated nearly 10,000 litres of Dulux paint, with the Colour of the Year 2026 – The Rhythm of Blues™ – serving as a key accent inspired by the island’s natural beauty.

Alongside the upgrades, partners conducted outreach activities on marine ecosystem conservation, sea turtle protection, and plastic pollution reduction.

From March 21 to 23, IUCN trained teachers on marine conservation and sea turtle protection; guided fishers in using a mobile app to monitor and report bycatch of sea turtles and marine mammals; and provided instruction on wildlife rescue and waste reduction, while handing over the completed murals to local authorities.

Jake Brunner, Head of IUCN’s Lower Mekong Sub-region, said: “This collaboration with AkzoNobel reflects our long-standing commitment to marine conservation through multi-stakeholder partnerships involving government agencies, businesses, communities, and civil society organisations. By revitalising living spaces while creating murals about marine ecosystems, it offers a creative way to raise awareness among residents and visitors about protecting marine life and coastal resources.”

He added that he hopes the partnership will continue delivering positive conservation outcomes for Lý Sơn and other MPAs across Việt Nam.

AkzoNobel and IUCN will continue expanding efforts to other marine protected areas, including Côn Đảo, Hòn Cau, the Chàm Islands, and Núi Chúa National Park, through activities such as mural painting, environmental education, bycatch-reduction training, knowledge exchange programmes, volunteer engagement, and technical support.

Nguyễn My Lan, Business Unit Director, Decorative Paints ASEAN at AkzoNobel, said: “Through Let’s Colour and our partnership with IUCN, we are not simply repainting walls. We contribute to preserving cultural and natural heritage while raising awareness about protecting marine environments.” — VNS