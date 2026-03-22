Localities enthusiastically respond to Olympic Run Day

HÀ NỘI — The Olympic Run Day 'For the Health of All People – For the Security of the Fatherland 2026' took place across provinces and cities nationwide on Sunday.

This event marks the 80th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh's call for the entire population to engage in physical exercise and sports. It also celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Việt Nam's Physical Training and Sports sector (27/3/1946 – 27/3/2026) and looks towards the 80th anniversary of the Traditional Day of the People's Security Forces (12/7/1946 – 12/7/2026).

In Tây Ninh, over 3,000 armed forces personnel, civil servants, public employees, workers, students and numerous residents of Long An Ward joined the programme.

The running route was thoughtfully designed to ensure traffic safety while suiting local conditions, enabling participants to complete the distance smoothly.

Athletes ran approximately 2km, starting from Tây Ninh Central Square, proceeding along routes such as Road 22 and Hùng Vương Road, before returning to the starting point.

Sports habits

In Ninh Bình Province, the launch ceremony for the Olympic Run Day – For the Health of All People – For the Security of the Fatherland attracted over 4,000 participants, including public employees, workers, armed forces personnel, students and local residents.

Launching the programme in Ninh Binh, Trần Song Tùng, permanent vice chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, called on all soldiers and residents to actively participate in the activity, maintain daily physical exercise and sports habits and choose a suitable sport for themselves to improve health, build happy families and contribute to developing a richer, more civilised homeland.

Fit to defend nation

At the Nguyễn Tất Thành Square in Minh Xuân Ward, Tuyên Quang Province, 3,000 people – including provincial leaders, representatives from departments, socio-political organisations, armed forces, students, youth union members, and numerous local residents – joined the event.

Lê Thanh Sơn, deputy director of the Tuyên Quang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, emphasised that this was an opportunity to encourage the entire population to engage in physical exercise and sports, supporting the 'All people follow the great example of Uncle Hồ.

Steadfast Việt Nam

Also on Sunday morning, over 3,600 people joined the Olympic Run Day 2026 at the Phan Ngọc Hiển Square in Cà Mau Province.

The large turnout from all walks of life demonstrated the strong spread of the mass sports movement locally, while expressing firm belief in a healthy, steadfast Việt Nam advancing into the nation's new era.

Excitedly taking part in the programme, Nguyễn Thị Mai, 38, said it was not only a chance to exercise but also an opportunity for each resident to demonstrate unity and build a healthy, civilised community together.

At the ceremony, Bùi Văn Khắng, Chairman of the Quảng Ninh Provincial People's Committee, emphasised that the province always prioritises physical training and sports development, viewing it as a key task in the strategy for human development and improving people's quality of life.

The mass physical exercise and sports movement has expanded widely, attracting broad participation from all strata. Many sports and training forms have become habits and beautiful aspects of social life. — VNS